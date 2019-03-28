Thursday started out with moderate to strong winds; however, by noon, velocities were dropping, and if the lighter winds will hold, the early part of this weekend looks good for hitting the water.
While black drum, especially the big ones we often call “Big Uglies,” have been taking a lot of the attention in fishing reports lately, we have failed to mention that we are entering the prime time for catching that trout of a lifetime.
From mid-March on through April and the Taurus Zodiac is one of the best times to catch that wall-hanger trout that many anglers search for during their lifetime.
One of the most experienced trophy trout anglers and fishing guides, Capt. Mike Williams, has retained records of his catches of large trout and says without hesitation that during the Taurus Zodiac is the best time for hooking up with what he describes as “Moby Trout.”
While the dates for this zodiac are April 20 to May 20, a lot of large trout landings have been recorded beginning a few weeks before the zodiac takes over.
At first when hearing about this prime time, I thought about the dates when my largest trout were landed, and all were between June 25 and Aug. 16. Now, to qualify this and realize that my experience was not representative of the actual best times to land a big trout, I quickly realized that in most years I did not fish much until just before Memorial Day weekend.
So, for all of you interested in making that trout catch of a lifetime, this is the time to get geared up for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.