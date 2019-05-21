Tuesday was not a very memorable day for Galveston area anglers. Tropical storm-like conditions hit early and lasted all day. Winds were gusting to gale force strength and coastal flooding was rampant.

Tide levels, or better stated water levels, were over most bulkheads and smaller fishing piers.

For the next few days, the forecasts start with wind advisories followed by coastal flood warnings.

I do not think there is any need to mention that small craft advisories are part of all of this.

We will wait until later in the week to address the upcoming holiday weekend. This is one of those times that reminds me of the importance of monitoring a tropical system as it approaches the Galveston area. While wind will be moderate to strong, the big issue for anglers, boat owners and others is moving your gear to higher ground.

If you were not able to make adjustments to your boat’s docking lines, hopefully the worst is over; however, we will not know for sure for a few days.

For now, sit tight, stay out of harm's way, and soon this will all be over (let’s hope!)

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

