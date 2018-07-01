We are approaching the busiest boating day of the year, July 4. It is a time when more boating accidents take place, and captains need to be extra cautious when on the water. Alcohol, combined with the heat, make a lethal combination and so many accidents are alcohol related.
While you may not be in the group that consumes such beverages when boating, it is a time to keep a keen eye on the boats around you and be prepared to take defensive action if necessary.
On the fishing scene, the hot, dry southwest wind continues to plague us and while velocities are forecast to drop, the heat will continue. Wednesday is supposed to have a good chance of rain and cooler temperatures. Hopefully, there will be some windows of opportunity to get out and enjoy the better conditions.
Typical for the Fourth of July and the surrounding days, live shrimp is in short supply. On Saturday, I visited with personnel at Bulldogs Bait Shop and asked about its projected inventories for this week.
I was told the shrimp are coming in later in the days, as that is when the shrimpers are making their catches. At noon Saturday, most of the bait camps I drove by were not displaying the white flag symbolizing live shrimp.
While trout catches have been spotty, redfish action continues to be good. That should be music to the ears of anglers entered into the CCA-Texas STAR Fishing Tournament. So far 10 tagged reds have been caught with four winners and six not qualifying.
The event runs through Labor Day weekend, and registration continues to be open. You must be entered in the tournament at the time of your catch to qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.