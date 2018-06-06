Calm conditions set in Wednesday around the Galveston Bay Complex and with them, the fishing turned on.
Early Wednesday, the action was hot and heavy around the Texas City Dike. Among the reports was one from Chuck Stuart, a frequent Reel Report contributor, who regularly visits the ramps and cleaning tables to find out who is catching what and where.
On Wednesday, he visited with an angler who had a limit of speckled trout caught from the end of the dike and on the cleaning tables were many fish being filleted.
Russ Acevedo and Tony Cruz reported a nice catch of eight specks, three sheepshead and four gafftop. The anglers from Pasadena fished the causeway area using live shrimp for bait. All of the action took place between daybreak and 9:30 a.m.
On the offshore scene, action is not slowing down. Capt. Paul Stanton, Aqua Safari Charters, sent in a report of his activity this past week.
Beginning with the opening of red snapper season June 1, there has been an abundance of keeper size (16 inch and larger) red snapper found beginning about 25 nautical miles out. All of his parties limited out on snapper to 10 pounds.
Among the other fish caught were the first large mangrove snapper of the year and a 50-pound plus stingray. Action was good on kingfish and a variety of sharks up to 5 feet.
Stanton’s jetty trips this past week included sandbar sharks (all released) sharpnose sharks, whiting, gafftop and spinner sharks.
Today at 6:30 p.m., the Bayou Vista Fishing Club meets at 79 Bayou Vista Dr. in Bayou Vista.
