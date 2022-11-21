Monday's weather was just downright miserable. What a great start to Thanksgiving week!
Tuesday, we should see partly cloudy skies and some sunshine. The air temperature should climb back over the 60-degree mark. How long will it last? Probably only through Wednesday.
On the fishing scene, it's the same song and dance. Not much has changed. Catches of trout from protected areas of the bay, such as Burnett and Scott bays, have been good over the weekend.
Moses Lake Dickinson Bayou and Chocolate Bayou have been productive for speckled trout and redfish.
Bull redfish catches are still good at the jetties, Pelican Island Bridge, and Seawolf Park. Flounder are being caught and released in the Galveston channel.
I received a message from Mike Lopez of the TM (Team) Sharks about a fishing tournament they're hosting on Dec. 11 on the Texas City Dike. The Sharking for Tots Bull Redfish Tournament starts at 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
There is a $15 entry fee plus one unwrapped gift per rod, with no limit on the number of rods a angler can use but each rod requires a gift. Payback for the top two places is 100 percent of the entry fee. Avid Angler Jewelry will present the top three places with a pendant. There's also other awards for top three bull reds.
Raffle tickets will be sold for other prizes, and Santa will be available for pictures. All the toys collected goes to the Texas City Police Department and Galveston County Precinct 3 to be distributed to needy families for Christmas.
I just want to thank Moody Methodist Church and all the volunteers that helped organize this year's Moody Market. I was blessed to have met some of my loyal column followers during the event. It's always good to hear positive feedback.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.