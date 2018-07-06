This weekend looks good for the Mosquito Fleet to make it offshore. Light winds are in the forecast, and the only hiccup is higher chances of rain Sunday. Saturday definitely looks like the day, if you are among the smaller seaworthy boats that enjoy summertime fishing off Galveston.
In connection with this, I checked my fishing logs going back to 1975 and, while there was not documentation for every Fourth of July weekend, with few exceptions the weather was great for heading offshore.
At the time, I was fishing out of a 21-foot Mako center console with a single 115 HP Johnson engine and would venture as far as the old Buccaneer Field, approximately 30 miles south/southeast of the South Jetty.
Always the catches were great, at least as far as a newcomer to offshore fishing was concerned. While over the years, my largest ling were caught in late May and in early June we frequently landed ling around the huge platforms that existed then. Amberjack, red snapper, king, Dorado and many other fish were also caught.
In the early days, the only navigation instrument on my boat was a compass. No lorans or GPS or even depth finders. What an adventure it was, and the good news is the two largest platforms in the old field are used as artificial reefs today and well marked by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for use of boats like I fished from back then.
Many of the other wells and platforms are gone. However, the two largest were cut off below the surface, and the remnants make for excellent fishing grounds. Another bit of good news is that it does not take any sophisticated sonar to locate them.
