Terrible conditions for fishing prevailed Tuesday, and it appears this will be with us for another day or two. The good news is there are no freezing temperatures forecast for the Galveston area any time soon.
We are in that time of year when hard freezes, also known as “fish killing” freezes, are a possibility. Some of our hardest and most devastating freezes have occurred during the second half of December. Adding to the effects of the freezing conditions is that during most years, fish, especially speckled trout, do not become acclimated to cold water until January.
