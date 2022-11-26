Well, the pond in my backyard turned into a lake overnight Friday and early Saturday morning.
During the day, Friday was just a misty, drizzly day, but before I went bed, strong storms developed again to our west. These storms continued to dump heavy rain throughout the night and into the early morning on Saturday. When it was just light enough to see, that's when I noticed my backyard lake.
If I had to guess, Jamaica Beach probably received more than 5 inches of rain in a three-day period. That doesn't sound like much, but when the ground is already saturated, that's when flooding problems occur. In League City, the official rain total for the past three days was just less than 4 inches. I'm sure other areas recorded higher totals.
How will this affect Galveston Bay? It all depends on where you're fishing and how our outgoing tide is for the next couple of days. The rain was localized south on the Interstate 10 corridor. That's the good news, along with Lake Conroe and Lake Livingston being below pool. The water being released from the dams will have no effect.
Local runoff could be a problem for Chocolate Bayou and Halls Bayou, affecting fishing in those areas. Dickinson Bayou will be affected by runoff, as well as Clear Creek, which empties into Clear Lake. Goose Creek over in Baytown will be dumping some water into upper Galveston Bay.
The good news in all this is the winds blew from the west Saturday and will continue to blow from this direction Sunday. This combined with an outgoing tide will push the water out quicker towards the open gulf.
The salinity levels in the bay were already higher than normal, so this rainfall should not freshen up the water, although some areas will be off-colored but should clear back up fairly quickly.
Friday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard received a call 11 miles south of Jamaica Beach about a shrimp boat taking on water. They were able to safely rescue the crew off the boat, but could not save the vessel from sinking.
Crews are monitoring the area for any fuel-related problems from the vessel sinking. The shrimp boat could have been carrying a substantial amount of diesel fuel, which could leak into the water. Praise God for their quick response and avoiding a potential loss of life.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
