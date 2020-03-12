While black drum have been the hot topic around Bolivar Peninsula for the last few days, there was a spurt of action on reds and flounder reported from Horseshoe Lake.
Ted Feemster and three classmates from college fished the little known lake at the west end of Bolivar on Thursday morning and landed three keeper flounder and five reds, three undersized that were released and two slots that were retained.
