Whether flounder are feeding at night or during the day, there remains a lot of flatfish in the back bays.
Charlie Henson, one of our local flounder pros from Jamaica Beach, sent in a note about the prolific action he and a companion had on Friday.
He and Robert Chumley of Galveston ran out to Hall’s Bayou in Upper West Bay and caught limits of flounder in just 30 minutes, using live finger mullet for bait. Over 30 flounder were caught and released except for four.
A similar report came from an angler, who asked that her name not be mentioned, who encountered outstanding action in Bastrop Bayou not far above the Intracoastal waterway. In that report three people were fishing and all limited out before catching and releasing almost two dozen flounder. In this case many of the flatfish were close to the minimum size for retaining, with the largest measuring 19 inches, and the action took place Friday afternoon.
Dan Pickett of League City sent this note about his experience last Thursday evening:
“I was on my deck with my son after we had grilled and eaten fish. About 8:00 he pointed out all the fish activity that we could see on the surface of Clear Lake. Then in Friday’s paper your column was about your fishing at night. Apparently I should have been fishing at night.”
Ed Schroeder sent this note about the dredging in the Galveston Channel and its possible effect on the poor flounder fishing in that area:
“Has anyone wondered if the lack of flounder can be tied to the dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel? The hopper dredge has been working 24/7 for several weeks now and rumors are they are scooping up barrels of flounder. Something seems off when dredging to deepen the channel is planned when a bottom fish has its migration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.