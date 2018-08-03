Friday, the action continued in the bays, around the Texas City Dike and at Dollar Point.
We have not heard much from the Bolivar Gas Wells lately. However, Friday the bite was on around two of the wells.
Bob Branch and Ted Westerman fished the spoil banks of the Houston Ship Channel across from the Texas City Dike and landed only a large stingray after a one hour effort.
Around 10 a.m., they moved over to the Bolivar Wells where the action also was slow. Just before pulling in the lines to move, the trout moved in and within an hour and 30 minutes, the two anglers had limited out.
Branch said it was the first time he had had success at the old wells this year and their catch made up for the poor trips earlier this summer. Live croaker was the bait.
Steve Cervantes took his birthday off and went to the Texas City Dike to fish. The dike offered a nice birthday present, with Cervantes limiting out on trout.
Not far away Terry Herring ran into a school of reds working the bottom near Dollar Point. The mud balls they were stirring up gave them away, and Herring landed a quick limit of three slot reds to 25 inches using red and white Bass Assassins for bait.
Jim Paxton and Roland Ryan fished the causeway area early Friday with their sons and landed four sheepshead, two gafftop and several lady fish. Dead shrimp was the bait.
The Pelican Island Bridge was the spot for sand trout and ladyfish Friday. Paul Peters, Jim Castle and Sylvia Matthews fished just outside of the bridge in 20 feet of water landing 22 sandies and numerous ladyfish.
Peters said 12 trout were retained as the others were too small to filet. Live shrimp was the bait.
