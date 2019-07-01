The Fourth of July holiday weekend is shaping up to be good. The forecasts as of Monday were calling for light to moderate winds and typical summertime chances of daytime showers.
Just prior to the beginning of the big holiday, tropical moisture is forecast to move through our area increasing the chances of thunderstorms. However, all of that is forecast to pass through by Thursday.
If recent reports are an indication of what we can expect, the better action likely will be offshore. Typically from this time of year through some point in September is when our offshore fishing is at its peak.
This year, limits of red snapper (two per angler per day) are being easily caught by anglers fishing 30 miles out and beyond. King mackerel are beginning to appear in better numbers and ling are finally showing up. Dorado seem to be scarce in our nearshore waters. However, boats fishing the deep blue waters beginning approximately 80 miles out are finding the larger Dorado around deep structure and floating debris.
Capt. Charlie Busch took a group to the floating platforms approximately 125 miles from the jetties and found action on blackfin tuna, and among the tuna were several bill fish just not interested in anything thrown their way, including trolling lures and live mackerel.
A huge mako shark did partake of one of the live mackerels worked over the structure in the area.
On the inshore scene, deeper shell reefs and pads along with the jetties are normally the hot spots around the Fourth of July. The surf also should be a great place to fish if the water remains in good shape.
