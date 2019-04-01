The recent cold front that chilled the Galveston area Sunday and Monday might have set things back on the fishing scene, as the cold air dropped the water temperatures to close to 60 degrees. Prior to the norther, the water was pushing toward the magic 70 degree mark and attracting fish.
Reports continue to come in from last weekend. Saturday afternoon, Capt. Cody Kenney hosted Chri Harrah’s 60th birthday party aboard Aqua Safari’s Island Girl. Kenney said things were a little slow until their last stop at the South Jetty. There, the eight anglers aboard got into action on sheepshead, Spanish mackerel and bull reds. Spanish mackerel were flying out of the water chasing small shad that had recently migrated out of the bays.
Saturday, the party boat Capt. John made an offshore trip out to the area of the old Buccaneer Field with 22 anglers aboard. Their catch included 38 Gulf trout, three sheepshead, three croaker, a whiting, lane snapper and several spadefish and grunts.
Capt. Johnny Williams was at the helm and his 13-year-old grandson Justin was on board.
Sunday, Capt. Mike Segall and his guests from Seguin had a good day of fishing in spite of the gusting, cold wind. Fishing three miles out of Surfside, they landed two large bull sharks up to 75 pounds and a bull red. The action took place in approximately 40 feet of water using thread herring for bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.