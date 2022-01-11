A nagging northeast wind Tuesday blew along the coast. There are a few places to hide but not too many in Galveston Bay. This wind direction feels downright chilly on the open water. I finally received a few reports from Galveston to Matagorda bays.

Bink Grimes of Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda reported the duck numbers are improving. Good numbers of gadwalls and teal are in the freshwater marshes. Divers and a few pintails have been harvested along the bay shorelines.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription