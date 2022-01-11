A nagging northeast wind Tuesday blew along the coast. There are a few places to hide but not too many in Galveston Bay. This wind direction feels downright chilly on the open water. I finally received a few reports from Galveston to Matagorda bays.
Bink Grimes of Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda reported the duck numbers are improving. Good numbers of gadwalls and teal are in the freshwater marshes. Divers and a few pintails have been harvested along the bay shorelines.
