March conditions have returned, as an east wind gusting to over 20 knots greeted anglers Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, once that wind hits it takes an event to calm it down.
Anglers fishing the Galveston area over the next several days likely will have to factor in moderate to strong wind and focus on protected areas. The good news is that the water is warming and attracting more fish.
Reports continue to come in from anglers who were able to take advantage of the window of outstanding fishing conditions since last weekend.
Among them was a report from Larry Grissom who fished the mouths of canals in Harborwalk on Monday. Grissom landed a dozen or so juvenile reds in the 16-inch range, along with six undersized flounder.
Live shrimp fished under a popping cork along with four-inch Gulp Shrimp in new penny and chartreuse were the baits. Quarter-ounce jigs were used on the Gulps. In closing his report Grissom said “Nothing in the cooler, but a nice morning on the water.
New Penny Gulps must have been the bait of choice this week as Dr. Henry Sanchez and his son Hank used them to catch three slot reds, three puppy drum and several nice-sized sand trout while fishing Moses Lake near the flood gate.
Black drum action continues to be hot and heavy around several areas, with the “big uglies” being caught in good numbers.
Capt. Cody Kenney and first mate Donnie Gideon hosted 10 customers on a jetty trip Tuesday where 14 black drum between 35 and 41 inches were caught and released along with a 38-inch bull red.
Kenney said a slow incoming tide all afternoon made for beautiful conditions.
