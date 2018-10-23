Wednesday, the full moon of October (Hunters Moon) takes place and to long-time flounder anglers this means that the flounder run should get underway, as the time between the full moons of October and November is traditionally when the peak of the flounder run occurs.
With the extended warm weather of recent years, many are changing their outlook and calling the time between the November and December moons as when the peak will occur.
This year with the October full moon taking place late in the month, we could see the peak occurring between now and November 23.
My feeling is that, if the peak falls in this time frame, it will be closer to the November full moon.
On the fishing scene, Moses Lake was again the spot for reds on Monday. Brady and Chase Parks boxed five slot reds, along with two trout that were caught under the birds. Live shrimp fished under popping corks was the bait.
Greg Hagerud was back fishing the Galveston Harbor area last weekend, where he caught a limit of trout on Saturday using a popping cork with live shrimp.
Sunday, the cooler weather drove the fish to the bottom where he caught five trout, several nice-sized sheepshead, two black drum, a nice red and a small flounder.
Hagerud spoke with other anglers who are starting to catch flounder.
There has not been much good news on the weather scene lately, especially for fishing. That, however, appears to be changing, as the forecasts call for sunny skies and light to moderate winds for the coming weekend.
This is particularly good news for the various fishing tournaments scheduled for this weekend.
