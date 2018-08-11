While live shrimp supplies were adequate on Saturday, the lack of fishermen contributed to the pressure on inventories being light. Jim Foster sent a note commenting on recent articles mentioning the supply shortages of live shrimp.
Foster said that he has always found live shrimp available at one or more of the bait shops along Offatts Bayou on 61st Street. Last week, when a number of bait camps were removing their white flags, there were supplies available at a few bait shops around Offatts Bayou.
White flags flying from bait camps indicate that live shrimp are available.
Saturday’s rain and overcast conditions hopefully helped some of the areas where the heat had diminished the levels of dissolved oxygen in the water. Areas that were beginning to show signs of problems were mainly where there is not a good ebb and flow of tidal movement.
Subdivision canals, especially on the west end of Galveston Island, have been showing signs of problems, as menhaden have been observed floating and the seagulls feasting upon them.
This is normally an annual situation, with July and August being prime times for it to occur. A lack of rain and the intense heat, especially when there is limited cloud cover, trigger the problem.
Another culprit added to those conditions is a southwest wind which tends to obstruct tidal flow and keep water levels lower than normal.
On the fishing scene, there was not much to report for Saturday; however, as this week progresses, look for conditions to improve and hopefully trigger some good fishing action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.