Tuesday, a long time fishing companion and I had scheduled a fishing trip and obviously had to cancel it due to the weather. Bruce Barnett and I have fished the Galveston area for more than 40 years and I was delighted he chose to drive down from Houston just to visit.
While driving around Galveston we talked about how the Galveston area fishing has changed over the years. Barnett asked if we could drive to the east end of the seawall and overlook one of the finest fishing areas of years past.
When we arrived, Barnett glanced off to the side and asked if I could remember Brown's Bait Camp at the top. “Of course” I said, that was a camp that was always a fail safe for fresh dead bait when the other bait camps located along the water were out of live shrimp.
We looked over at the remnants of the bait camps along the shoreline of Bodecker Drive that numbered, I believe, four during their hay day.
Just off of the end of the seawall was a piling that we used to locate a hole that almost always produced quality trout in the summer and reds and flounder this time of year.
Following Hurricane Alicia, the area just never produced like it did before.
Another visible spot was a navigation platform just off of the rocks west of the seawall. In 1979, Barnett caught his largest trout there while fishing in late April. The 7-pound, 12-ounce speck was weighed in at Wilson's Bait Camp and caught the attention of the customers. Live shrimp was the bait!
While the visit and trip down memory lane was fun, let's get to the fishing reports, or lack thereof.
The near term forecast does not lend much optimism for fishing, as the weather looks like it will continue on the same course for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.