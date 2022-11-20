When anglers think of a trophy trout, many turn their sights to Baffin Bay. That's for a good reason, because the current and past state record trout have come from these waters.
Sunday's column featured my chat with Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi and here's the conclusion to that discussion.
I asked Leavelle, "what are your thoughts on the population of speckled trout and trophy trout in Baffin Bay?' He said, "these are the two most talked about topics in our area."
I know everybody has their own opinion and beliefs, but Leavelle believes that if an angler wants to land a trophy trout, it boils to where and when that angler is fishing.
Leavelle said, "I believe that there are not as many fish on the popular places known to produce trophy trout. These areas have been fished hard, because of the shear number of anglers fishing these waters than 30 years ago. One cannot expect the same results as in past years."
He went onto say that today's trophy trout angler needs to think "outside the box." The angler needs to spend as much time looking for new areas as they spend fishing. Leavelle said, "think about it this way, how much water does a angler drive by on their way to a known location that holds trout? How many small shell pads, mud humps, did they pass up just just to get to their favorite spot?"
According to Leavelle, timing is everything when in quest for that fish of a lifetime. Most anglers start their day fishing right at sunrise, like everybody else. Leavelle said, "that's not real conducive when fishing for a trophy."
According to Leavelle, the most productive time is the last 2-3 hours of daylight and the first 2-3 hours after sundown. Don't ever overlook fishing under a full moon.
I then inquired "does Baffin have the numbers of large trout as in years past?" Leavelle said, "probably not, mother nature and just the shear number of anglers fishing for trophy fish has taken it's toll on the numbers."
You're more than likely not going to catch one fishing the same old "spot." He does believe with time and effort put forth, and the correct timing of the day, your chances are greatly increased to land that trophy trout you've been searching for.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
