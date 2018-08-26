Sunday was another great day on the fishing scene around Galveston. Good catches were being reported from all around the island and from the offshore waters.
Last week, we reported a nice catch by Travor Baham and Pace Tripp that included a 40-inch red and numerous trout. Well, this week their wives wanted to get in on the action and it appears they outfished the guys. Anika Tripp and Brooke Baham combined for six trout to 21 inches, blacktip sharks to 36 inches and a bull red. Live croaker was the bait of choice.
Another husband-wife duo fished the Gulf side of the North Jetty on Saturday and got into action on sharks and gafftop. Albert and Carlotta Reyes hit the water early with a supply of live mullet and squid. Fishing about 100 yards out from the end of the jetty, they landed 13 sharks and eight large gafftop. Carlotta caught her largest fish ever, a bull shark that was estimated to weigh close to 100 pounds. Her previous big fish was a 13 pound channel cat caught on Lake Livingston. All of the fish were released.
Our only offshore report came from John Estes who, along with Sandy Dutton and Pate Reynolds, fished areas approximately 40 miles southeast of the jetties. Their catch included lots of kings, with the largest a 38-inch “smoker” being retained along with six Spanish mackerel and two bluefish. Many large red snapper and sharks of all sizes were caught and released.
Estes said that the action was as hot as the weather and did not turn on until the heat of the day did.
This week looks like another good one for fishing, with higher chances of rain in the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.