Saturday was another beautiful day of catches from the coastal waters. Did any of you see that spectacular sunrise? It was a sight to behold.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti used live shrimp along the south shoreline of west Galveston Bay. It was there that he and his anglers landed speckled trout with a sprinkling of reds. Cacciotti reported birds working over schools of trout in the Green's Cut area of west bay. The Galveston Causeway bridge is holding a few speckled trout for those using live shrimp. Cacciotti said, "overall, catches are picking up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.