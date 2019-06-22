The first weekend of summer ended up being a virtual blowout, as a strong southwest wind had the waters chopped up and off color. High heat indexes also contributed to the woes of anglers.
While all of this created frustration for those planning fishing trips, what was experienced actually is a common occurrence for this time of year.
Many years ago nice, calm conditions preceded the first weekend of summer and that was all it took for a friend and me to plan our first offshore trip of the year that weekend. We had the boat ready for an early departure from Houston that Saturday morning and were up bright and early to head out.
Our destination was Bridge Harbor Marina in Surfside and around daybreak as we were driving through Angleton a couple of cars with surfboards on top passed us. My friend made the comment that those surf boards did not look like a good sign.
Being an optimist, I downplayed it and said they were probably heading to a surf shop.
Unfortunately when the smoke stacks around the Dow Chemical Facility became visible, we could see the smoke almost paralleling the ground rather than rising. A sudden feeling of sadness along with frustration hit us as we turned around and headed back to Houston.
That occurred back in the 1970s. Today, that wasted trip would have been prevented by all of the real time reports including live cams all along the coast.
How wonderful modern technology is with our real time buoy reports that give wind speed, direction and wave heights. Live cams show the actual conditions and the real time weather and radar shows any threatening issues.
None of this was available for the early offshore anglers and just think about the savings in time and money those modern day wonders offer.
