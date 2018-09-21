Friday, there was not much going on in the way of fishing. A moderate south to southeast wind prevailed, and while that was not much of a factor, anglers apparently were looking ahead to the weekend forecast and planning other activities.
We are going through one of those windows of unsettled weather as we prepare for fall to arrive.
Anglers looking for action this weekend should be able to find plenty if bull reds are of interest. We are in the prime for the annual red fish spawn and choppy beach water, associated with stormy conditions, is ideal when going after a big red.
The conditions likely will not be the most pleasant for fishing; however, taking your rain gear and heavy-duty rod and reel to the beach front should be worthwhile.
Seawolf Park is another area that should offer good prospects for bull reds and other fish. This week, anglers fishing the park were catching a variety of fish besides reds. Gafftop, sharks, black drum and croaker were all providing action.
While the jetties have been a hot spot for reds, fishing the rocks could be tough due to the number of thunderstorms that might move through the area Saturday and Sunday.
If you have the luxury of having access to a lighted dock or pier at night, speckled trout and other fish should be working bait attracted by the night lights. Free-lined live shrimp traditionally is the best bait for fishing the lights.
