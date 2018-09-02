This Labor Day weekend is looking more like last year’s when Hurricane Harvey dumped so much rain in our area. Tropical moisture is flowing across Galveston County and taking its toll on fishing.
While nothing nearly as severe as last year’s episode, it does look like we are in for a week of very wet weather. Now how is that going to affect fishing? Most likely, it will keep anglers off of the water; however, the rain, if not too severe, could give September fishing a boost.
September, as many of you have heard me say, is a transition month when fish start sensing the shorter periods of sunlight and start thinking about winter. The first thing we see is the beginning of a change in fish patterns.
Typical of September is that speckled trout will begin migrating away from the jetties and back into the bays. Along with this is an increase in the number of reds, especially the larger bull reds, around the jetties. Flounder will begin to become more active; however, nothing like what we normally see beginning in late October.
In recent years, the typical September transition has been slowed by warm weather that interfered with a drop in water temperatures. Water temperature drops are also key factors in getting the summer to autumn transition moving. The wet weather this week should contribute to slightly lower water readings.
So far this year we have been spared the threat of a hurricane; however, September is the most active month and the time when the most severe storms hit. Hopefully this year’s trend will continue and we will continue to be spared any major storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.