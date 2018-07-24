Tuesday, there was a welcomed shift in wind direction, as a frontal system — note I did not say cold front — crossed the upper Texas Coast late morning. The good news is that we will be having lighter winds over the next few days; however, the bad news is that the heat continues to plague us.
Tuesday morning, Debby Brady of Texas City, better known as the Cowtown Mermaid, hosted her granddaughter Isabella to one of Brady’s shark adventures at the North Jetty. The visitor from Arizona landed a 29-inch blacktip shark using a shark rig her grandmother taught her to make.
The tasty shark was cut into steaks for dinner and cut mullet was the bait.
Night action was terrific around 4 a.m. Tuesday; however, there were not many taking part in it.
Gus Argenio fished around some lighted docks at Tiki Island and got into the action beginning around 4 a.m. The angler from South Houston fished from his kayak using live shrimp for bait.
Argenio landed seven trout and two undersized reds in a period of a half-hour. The bite stopped when the live shrimp supply depleted. Argenio said that out of a pint of live shrimp, only a dozen or so survived and just about each one accounted for a fish.
There was no mention of how the shrimp were fished, such as free-lined, under a popping cork or on the bottom.
The light winds in the forecast should be good news to the offshore anglers.
Red snapper season continues for private, not for hire, vessels, and, while red snapper season is over for the charter and party boats, lots of other fish are out there to be caught.
