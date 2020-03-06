The weekend is upon us, and it remains to be seen if we start seeing action on black drum. Looking back on results from early March, there were good numbers of black drum reported being caught.
By mid-March each year, we usually see the annual run start to peak, with action lasting through most of April. It is possible we are going to see a later run this year as a result of the colder than normal winters for the last several years.
