Higher than normal tide levels were being driven by a strong east/southeast wind on Saturday, and with the curb on activities around Galveston, little or nothing was taking place on the fishing scene.
Friday, there were reports from Crystal Beach of some nice catches of a variety of fish coming from East Bay. Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service posted on his website a picture of a Texas grand slam his group brought in on Friday. Several nice-sized flounder were in the mix, and that should be an encouraging sign to flounder anglers.
