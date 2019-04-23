Tuesday was another blow-out, as winds gusting to close to 30 knots had the bays in a mess and likewise for the surf.
Several calls came in asking when the weather will settle enough to go fishing and have a reasonable chance of catching fish. The weather forecasters are looking to this weekend as another window of light to moderate winds that should be favorable for fishing.
April has certainly lived up to its reputation as the windiest month of the year. While May might bring lighter winds, keep in mind that it is normally a windy month and trails only April and March in average wind speed.
For many years I used to focus on Mother’s Day weekend as the beginning of the fishing season around Galveston. It was a time when a friend and I would plan on fishing the jetties for trout and on very few occasions were we disappointed with the results.
It also marked a time when venturing into the offshore waters was worthwhile during windows of calm conditions. For me, calm conditions mean seas less than 3 feet.
This might be a good time to look ahead to this weekend. If the forecasts hold, we should see light southerly winds Saturday and Sunday with a southeast breeze taking over Sunday.
It has often been mentioned that watching the weather forecasts, especially wind velocity and direction, and planning trips around light southerly winds and good tidal movement are keys to having fishing success.
