We are continuing our discussion of planning future fishing trips by addressing the topic of how to choose an inshore (bay and/or jetties) fishing guide.
The first decision that needs to be made is where you want to fish. Most anglers have areas that they enjoy fishing, and others want to learn about new areas. Regardless of your choice, the next decision is choosing a fishing guide, and this often is the hard part.
If you do not know of any guides for the particular area, contact bait camps or marinas nearby. Most guides work out of one or more sites that are in close proximity of where they fish. The bait camp operator can give you the names of guides that should suit your needs.
Guides vary in their style of fishing, and, up front, you need to give them an indication of what you are interested in, besides catching fish. Among the items are ages of your group, if there are children or older anglers, and the experience level of each member.
Let them know what you are mostly interested in, such as learning the area, catching fish, enjoying a casual day on the water, etc. Let them know if you and your group are candidates for wade fishing.
Find out about the boat and the fee for the trip. Guide boats vary from the high dollar state of the art boats to basic fishing boats. Be sure the size will comfortably accommodate your group and safely transport everyone.
The cancellation policy is important to ask about, as guides require different time notices to cancel a trip or your deposit is forfeited. Some guides will only reschedule and not return the deposit.
Ask about the equipment you will need to bring, if live or artificial bait will be used and where to meet.
Thursday, we will discuss choosing an offshore charter.
