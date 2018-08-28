Badly needed rain has finally arrived and so far it has not interfered much with fishing. School starting this week has taken its toll on anglers hitting the water; however, conditions look excellent most of this week.
So far there has been just a limited amount of thunder and associated lightning with the rain and if that continues, the rain should result only in delays.
With the light southeast wind and overcast skies, fishing should be outstanding all around Galveston. The effects of the full moon on early morning fishing are diminishing as the week goes along. Good tidal movement continues and with all of that, if the rain does not create problems we should be in excellent shape for some good action.
Look for the surf and jetties in particular to be good spots and if redfish are your target, this should be the start of good runs of both slot reds and bull reds. Lots of other fish should be attracted to the surf and jetties by the conditions in the forecasts.
By Thursday, we should have a good indication of what the Labor Day Weekend will hold in the way of fishing and that will be passed on in Friday’s Reel Report.
In the meantime, do not forget to renew your fishing licenses.
In other fishing news, be sure to mark your calendars for the Elite Redfish Series Tournament taking place September 8 and 9 at the Kemah Broadwalk Marina, 555 Bradford Ave. in Kemah.
For more information on this year’s event, two websites are available, EliteRedfishSeries.com and KemahBoardwalk.com or call (281) 535-8100.
