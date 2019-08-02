Typical August weather has settled in meaning hot days and hot fishing.
Thursday was a great day all around for anglers, as the surf was producing many trout and other fish. A light southeast breeze contributed to the nice conditions, and for offshore anglers, it was the last day of red snapper season in federal waters.
Polly and I were up early and headed out to enjoy some last minute red snapper fishing. We left dock at good daylight and ended up at my favorite platform around 10 a.m. The seas were running 1 to 2 feet, which made the 52-mile run from the jetties more pleasant and quicker.
We limited out on red snapper, with the largest weighing 13 pounds and also caught a ling, several vermilion snapper and a variety of small reef fish. Amazingly, no sharks were caught.
While the federal red snapper season is now closed, the hot action along the beachfront Thursday did not continue. Fish were caught from the surf on Friday but not in the numbers and quality of Thursday.
Many good catches were coming from both East and West bays along with the Jetties on Friday. At noon, Galveston Bait and Tackle’s cleaning table was full of fish awaiting the filet knife.
Families fishing from the Jamail Bay Park on Offatts Bayou were landing some nice pan fish Thursday night. Mitch Satterwhite and his two sons fished until near midnight and landed croaker, gafftop, hardheads and a small stingray. Dead shrimp was the bait.
Our current weather pattern should last for a while, which translates into fishing during the early part of the day or late evening. Watch the heat and stay hydrated!
