Friday’s Reel Report was not current. If you noticed, I mentioned on July 13 that the Gulf shrimping season had opened on July 15. Well, the report I sent in was from July 2014 and resulted from a glitch in my old laptop computer. Regardless, I should have caught it and apologize for any inconvenience that it may have caused.
Rather than send in the report intended for Friday, I will say it was basically same song, second (or third) verse as far as fishing this week.
Action both inshore and offshore has been red-hot all week, and the weather forecasts expect the nice conditions to last into next week.
Sunday, July 15, shrimping in the Gulf of Mexico reopens, and it will give more options to offshore anglers. Seas are expected to run from 1 to 3 feet, and for most smaller seaworthy boats, that is tolerable.
We will discuss how and when to fish the offshore shrimp boats after the season gets underway.
Friday, many king mackerels, limits of red snapper and a few ling and Dorado of all sizes were being brought in by offshore boats. The action has been taking place from 8 miles out and beyond.
There was an unconfirmed report of tarpon being raised not far off the beachfront near San Luis Pass. Jim Matthews, of Sea Isle, visited with two anglers returning from a fishing trip out the pass who observed the silver kings being fought by anglers in another boat. They were drift fishing about 7 or 8 miles from the bridge.
Gracie Ramlin and her family fished the jetties Friday where she landed a limit of nice-sized speckled trout and three Spanish mackerel.
Chuck Stuart reported good numbers of king mackerel, croaker, whiting and a flounder at the Texas City Dike cleaning tables Friday afternoon.
