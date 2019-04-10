A nice warm and sunny day greeted the few anglers hitting the water Wednesday. A moderate south wind was pushing warmer waters into the bays and helping to increase the beach water temperature closer to 70 degrees.
One pair of anglers found the action around Siever’s Cut into East Bay the best they had ever experienced.
Tom Crawford and Waymond Lyons caught a Texas Grand Slam while fishing around the cut and the marsh on the other side of the intracoastal waterway from the cut.
Using live shrimp fished under popping corks and wading both sides of the spoils at the cut, they landed 11 speckled trout to 19 inches and three reds, two slots and a throwback. While fishing the marsh from their boat and using the same bait they landed three flounder, two keepers and a throwback. Two reds, a 20-inch slot and a 16-inch rat red rounded out the action.
Crawford said that Siever’s Cut was one of his favorite places to fish during April and May and that this was his best trip ever.
Thomas Harper took his boat across the channel from where he stores it at the Galveston Yacht Basin and caught three sheepshead, seven sand trout and a whiting. Dead shrimp was the bait and Harper said the weather was the most pleasant he had fished in this year.
Saturday, May 4 is the day for the 3rd Annual Texas Anglers Charity Classic Fishing Tournament. The event will be held at Watermans in Pirates Cove and is sponsored by National Oilwell Varco and TransOcean Companies.
The entry fee is $150 per angler or $300 per team. The Coastal Bend Weigh Team headed by Certified Weigh Master Ed Matthews will be manning the weigh station.
For more information, check www.texasanglerscharityclassic.com.
