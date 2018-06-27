Hot weather continues to have its effect on the fishing scene. Night fishing has been the only bright spot for anglers the last few days.
Several reports have come in of a variety of fish being caught by anglers fishing around lighted areas at night. While trout are usually the most common, there have been reports of good numbers of hardheads, gafftop and a few flounder feeding on bait attracted to the lights.
A major factor in the night feeding is the full moon. While the heat of the day definitely encourages fish to wait until the water cools a bit, typically the bite is better at night during summer full moons.
During this time, which includes two to three days on both sides of the big moon, morning fishing is off, regardless of the heat.
Crabbing tends to be at its best during the full moon stage, as old timers on the crabbing scene say, that it is when the crabs are full. For those of you who are not familiar with the term “full” as it applies to crabs, it refers to the claws being full of meat.
At other times, the meat in the claws often appears to be shrunken or reduced in size.
Flounder tend to feed better under the light of the moon and those gigging for flounder find the visibility in the water much better for spotting the flatfish on the bottom.
