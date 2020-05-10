Mother's Day offered a drop in the wind velocities. However, in most spots, it still was enough to impair fishing. A bright, sunny day attracted hordes of visitors to celebrate with mom and friends.
Early Sunday, nice catches were reported by anglers fishing the south shoreline of East Bay, where trout action has been good lately. Bill Henderson and Stan Owerko used Limetreuse Norton Sand Eels to land two limits of trout while wade fishing the bay side near Rollover Pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.