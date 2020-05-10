Mother's Day offered a drop in the wind velocities. However, in most spots, it still was enough to impair fishing. A bright, sunny day attracted hordes of visitors to celebrate with mom and friends.

Early Sunday, nice catches were reported by anglers fishing the south shoreline of East Bay, where trout action has been good lately. Bill Henderson and Stan Owerko used Limetreuse Norton Sand Eels to land two limits of trout while wade fishing the bay side near Rollover Pass.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

