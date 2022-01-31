Monday morning as I checked my emails, I was delighted to read some that were full of encouraging words. I am humbled by the kindness and want to publicly say thanks; it is much appreciated. Now for the fishing reports.
This past weekend, Keith Bartenhagen launched his kayak from the 61st Street boat ramp in Galveston. He fished throughout Offatts Bayou, including the channels, flats, oyster reefs and boat docks. Using Voodoo shrimp and soft plastics, and with all the effort he put forth, the bite was terribly slow. Other anglers launching from the same area had similar results, saying the bite was tough. On the positive side, the weather was amazing, so it wasn’t all bad.
