About all that can be said about fishing is that we are going through the January doldrums. Conditions are typical of January and appear to continue well into this week.
Jim Comstock had a recommendation for January fishing and that is to fish around the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) as it moves through upper West Bay. Comstock prefers wade fishing in the cold water near the shorelines on both sides of the canal. Reds in particular have been caught in good numbers in the area of the ICW between North Deer Island and Carancahua Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.