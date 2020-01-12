About all that can be said about fishing is that we are going through the January doldrums. Conditions are typical of January and appear to continue well into this week.

Jim Comstock had a recommendation for January fishing and that is to fish around the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) as it moves through upper West Bay. Comstock prefers wade fishing in the cold water near the shorelines on both sides of the canal. Reds in particular have been caught in good numbers in the area of the ICW between North Deer Island and Carancahua Lake.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription