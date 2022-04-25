Here I am on Monday afternoon, catching up on a couple fishing reports that I received over the weekend. The winds did relax on Monday, but will blow again on Tuesday once this front passes through our area. We should receive some rain as it slowly pushes our way.
James Johnston and Tristan Robert took to the Galveston Bay waters on Saturday. They belong to a long-time established (1972) club called The Texas City Anglers. They fished in the club's monthly tournament with anglers competing in categories for largest stringer of five trout, two reds and four flounder, along with honors for largest fish for those species.
