Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.