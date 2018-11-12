While very few anglers have been able to fish in recent days, those that have are reporting excellent action on larger flounder around the pathways to the Gulf.
One sign the flounder run is on is in the number of calls and e-mails reporting violations of the two-fish bag limit in effect each year when the run is in full swing.
One report came from a reader who fished the Galveston Ferry Landing area Saturday morning and saw many anglers exceeding the two flounder limit. This time a game warden appeared and quoting the reader “they scattered like rats.” Others were sent packing when the warden checked their coolers and saw that they had their limit.
Anyone observing a violation, whether during the flounder run or at other times of the year, should call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Game Thief number at 800-792-4263. It is surprising how quickly enforcement officers (game wardens) can respond when called.
Several times I have used that number to report what appeared to me to be blatant violations when a boat or boats fishing around me were catching numerous flounder and not releasing any.
One point should be made here and that is you cannot cull your catch, which means you cannot retain a limit of flounder while continuing to fish and to replace smaller flounder with larger ones that are subsequently caught.
This is true even if the fish are retained in a live well and can be safely released. It is not illegal to continue fishing; however, any incremental catches of flounder must be released.
