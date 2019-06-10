The Galveston and Bolivar jetties, more commonly known as the South and North jetties, are some of the most popular fishing areas around Galveston. The granite rocks are over 100 years old and attract a big variety of our coastal fin fish.
Both inshore and offshore fish will appear and the action is year-round.
A boat is just about a necessity to fish around both jetties although you will see what we call the “rock walkers” fishing during the spring, summer and fall.
The closest public ramps to the jetties are located on Bolivar Peninsula. The Texas City Dike, Jones Lake (formerly Fat Boy’s), and Galveston Bait and Tackle ramps offer the closest access from the mainland and island.
The jetties are some of a few spots where live or natural baits are preferred over artificials. Live fin fish such as mullet, croaker and pinfish along with live shrimp are the most popular baits.
One of many things that attracts anglers to both jetties is that you just do not know what you will catch. Specks, reds, flounder, black drum, sharks, Spanish mackerel and many other species roam the rocks at different times each year.
Fishing the jetties successfully requires experience, as there are many factors that come into play that can make or break a fishing trip.
The jetties are places where tidal movement is essential. Without a good ebb and flow of water, most seasoned jetty fishermen will opt to fish elsewhere.
Water clarity also is an important factor. Anything from green to gin clear water will produce fish when the tide is moving.
Spanish mackerel, one of the more common summertime fish, prefer gin clear water while speckled trout are clear green water fish.
Hundreds of pages can be written about jetty fishing; however, the best way to start is to either go with a guide or someone who through experience knows the ins and outs of the rocks.
Editor’s note: This Reel Report originally ran February 4, 2018.
