Wednesday, I mentioned that Thursday was the day that speckled trout usually show up in the surf. Well, they certainly may, but catching them in these conditions is nearly impossible. Once the wind lays the first green tide to the beach, impossible will change to probable.
Capt. Sammy Orlando fished with Hunter Pearson and Jeff Pavlock in these crazy winds. Armed with live croaker for the first time this year, they put together a decent box of speckled trout. A handful of the fish were more than the 5-pound mark, all of them were caught wading in west Galveston Bay.
