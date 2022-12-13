I’m waiting on this cold front not because I’m fond of cold weather, but hopefully it will quell the mosquito outbreak.
They’re horrible here on the west end of the island. It’s hard to enjoy the sunny skies and warmth. You just get swarmed as you walk outside, no matter how much repellant one uses.
This past Sunday, the TM Sharks Fishing Team hosted the Sharking for Tots Tournament on the Texas City Dike. The tournament benefitted the Toys for Tots program for Galveston County.
There were a total of 164 anglers that donated more than 700 toys for the program. This was a bull red tournament and winners were determined by length. Here are the results:
1st place: Miguel Obregon — 41.75-inch red
2nd place: Carlos Jaramillo — 40.75-inch red
3rd place: Efrain Jimenez — 38.75-inch red
A big thank you goes out to Mike and Kathy Lopez for organizing this event. The TM Sharks Fishing Team, all the volunteers, and the long list of sponsors that made this event possible. This is truly a blessing for all the families in need this holiday season.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters reported having a good day on the waters near Freeport with four anglers. Fishing the bays in the area, Segall put this group on limits of keeper black drum, a couple of redfish and some really large sand trout. They even had a couple of gafftop and some large whiting to round out their box of fish.
The highlight of the day was when angler Anthony Reese caught and released an over-sized black drum. Segall said, “we caught everything on free lined live shrimp, just using a small split shot as weight.”
I’m praying this front comes through the area with very little rainfall and clears out in time for the first day of reopening of the flounder fishery. It’s going to be interesting on the number of fish caught.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.