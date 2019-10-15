Anglers likely will deal with cooler and rainy conditions for a few days. However, my prediction is that once the weather settles after this next cold front, flounder action will begin heating up.
This should be true especially for the first wave of flatfish that start their move down the pathways to the Gulf. The movement likely will consist of the smaller, male flounder for the most part. However, there will be a number of the larger females among the group.
