A few anglers braved the conditions and even caught some fish Sunday.
Monday's weather, although slightly warmer, has a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be strong from the east at more than 20 miles per hour — downright brutal conditions for this time of year.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service reported mixed results the past few days. The wind and rain caused some problems late last week. Before this front Handrich said, "we had our limits of speckled trout early, then went looking for redfish."
They landed a couple of keepers and tangled with a few bull reds, playing catch and release. Handrich has been fishing the northern end of Galveston Bay, throwing live shrimp and soft plastic lures.
Capt. Bobby Hall with In The Zone Charters battled the wind and cold, putting a group of anglers on a catch of flounder. He stayed in the Galveston Channel using live mullet and Gulps as bait on a tandem rig.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters fished with Sandy Curry and her sons Mac and Gus. First, they battled with the bull reds, then Segall moved to a location where they could use lighter rods in hopes of landing some sand trout and gulf trout. Segall didn't disappoint as they landed nine big sand trout and gulf trout on shrimp. All the fish were caught near Surfside.
Since we're right on the verge of Christmas, there's one gift all anglers could use, and that's a pair of good sunglasses. I seldom wore them, and now I'm paying the price with the early stages of cataracts.
Some brands to consider are Redtail Republic, Costa, Ray-Bans and, new to the market, Fin-Nor. I recently obtained a pair and was pleasantly surprised with their fit, light weight, and frame and lens combinations.
I'll update everyone on the freeze potential that should arrive late this week. Until then, stay dry and warm.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
