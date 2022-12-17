It's the week before Christmas, is everyone ready? I'm almost there, but now with the chances of freezing temperatures later this week, I'll be checking the insulation on any exposed pipes.
Unlike last years freeze event, our chances of precipitation at this time seems slim. I say that now; watch us wake up to snow covered beaches!
Wednesday, Capt. Juan Cruz took Cory Brazell and Josh Mercer fishing. Launching out of Baytown in less than ideal conditions, these two anglers caught their limit of speckled trout, five black drum and one redfish.
Then on Thursday, Cruz fished with his friends Gilbert Mendoza and Al Aguirre. Launching from Baytown again, they caught their limit of trout, five black drum and three sheepshead. Most of the trout were in the 16-18 inch range. Cruz said, "we caught them all on live shrimp, but had to work a little for them."
Capt. Raymond Wheatley with Tail Spotter Guide Service thinks the Galveston Channel will be the "hot spot" for flounder, especially after the upcoming cold temperatures. Wheatley said, "we should see a big push of fish around Christmas."
Bull reds are being caught around Seawolf Park and the Pelican Island Bridge. Sheepshead are in good numbers along the jetty rocks and structure in the Galveston Channel. Live shrimp is the bait of choice.
Joe Bukowski fished Friday afternoon in Clear Lake. Throwing a Lucky Craft Pointer Minnow, he landed three keeper speckled trout just as it started to rain. Bukowski said, "I fished the west side of the lake, even though the water was better on the east side." The lake's water temperature was 65 degrees.
Just how much will the mercury drop next week is anyone's guess at this point. Houston will more then likely fall below freezing for at least a couple days. We'll know more in the early part of the week. Make plans to protect exposed pipes, plants and pets. Winter has just begun.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.