Earlier this week when discussing prospects for fishing it was mentioned that everything would be weather driven. Well so far this week that has been the case. While fog has been with us all week, the first part saw otherwise tolerable conditions for hitting the water.
Anglers fishing at that time scored fairly well, especially on pan fish and reds.
Then comes Wednesday and a strong southeast wind combined with fog took care of fishing for a while. It appears that it will be Friday before conditions settle, as the surf has been roughed-up by the turbulence and water levels (some call it tide levels) are much higher than normal.
Wind likely will be the obstacle after today and if not too strong, catches should improve as more areas open up for dropping a line in the water.
We are in that time of year when large black drum also called “big uglies” are making their annual run or spawn. Many anglers look forward to the drum run each year as it presents an opportunity to hook up with an offshore caliber fish without having to travel many miles offshore.
Black drum over 30 inches cannot be retained; however, they are fun to catch and release. The big uglies can wear an angler out with their fight and if it were legal to retain one, most anglers would release them due to their poor quality table fare.
Smaller, puppy drum are very tasty and a sought after food fish by most anglers.
There is an exception to the maximum length rule for black drum and that is one fish over 52 inches may be retained as a possibility for a new state record.
