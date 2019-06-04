All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico for the next few days as we deal with a tropical system that is forecast to bring high seas and heavy rain to the upper Texas coast. Hopefully, this system will get in and out quickly, and if so, it could help red snapper fishing.
Following periods of turbulent weather in the Gulf of Mexico, some of the larger red snapper make their move to take advantage of all of the small fin fish, crustaceans and shell fish that are in the safe haven of reefs or among structure.
In 1995, I recall being able to hit the Gulf following the passage of a tropical wave that had seas running up to 8 feet out of Galveston. Once the conditions calmed enough to head out, there remained swells, not typical waves, that were running up to 4 feet.
As the day progressed the waters calmed even more and by the time I reached my favorite platform approximately 30 miles out of San Luis Pass, large snapper were breaking the surface feeding on small amberjack and a variety of other small fish.
We drifted that platform for almost two hours and limited out on snapper to 24 inches in length. Most of the fish were in the 18 to 22-inch range. I suppose one could say it was an example of the early bird getting the worm, or in this case, big snapper.
A late report came from Gus Alvarez who wade-fished the West Bay shoreline last weekend. Alvarez fished Saturday and Sunday and caught several trout to 17 inches while retaining a 20-inch speck. All of the action took place between sunrise and 9 a.m.
