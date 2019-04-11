The beach water temperature finally hit the 70 degree mark and this is about when we first see that magical reading. Typically, the readings will see-saw for a while before a sustained upward trend is established.
This weekend we might see it drop a bit, as another frontal system is in the forecast.
Thursday, anglers hitting the water early were greeted with a strong south wind gusting to well over 20 knots. As the day progressed, the velocities started dropping. One effect of the strong early morning wind was to raise the water levels or tide levels as some prefer to say.
When conditions keep anglers off of the water early there usually is not a lot of activity the rest of the day, especially during mid-week.
Wednesday, trout action was steaming up according to reports received after press time.
Jerry Smalley and Roger Stanley found the specks biting along Virginia Point Wednesday afternoon. Using both live shrimp and soft plastics for bait, the anglers from Crosby landed 14 specks to 22 inches and three reds, all just barely below the 20-inch minimum.
The action took place near the newly created spoils just out from the shoreline.
Matt LaRochelle fished the causeway area and landed a nice slot red earlier this week.
Action along the beachfront was slow Thursday due largely to the churned up water that resulted from the early morning winds.
Today is expected to offer a window of light winds which should be encouraging to anglers. The only hiccup is in the possibilities of rain. This weekend it looks like wind will be an issue for anglers as usual.
