This stretch of weather is just perfect. Don't get me wrong, it could be cooler, but the winds have cooperated. These conditions allow the angler many options on where to fish. The best part is the forecast calls for much of the same the next few days.
Late Monday, I received a report from Capt. Shannon LaBauve with OffshoreGalveston.com. He said nearshore shark fishing is good, with the settled winds. Spinners, black tips and the occasional bull sharks are being caught. His groups also are fishing the beachfront for speckled trout and having success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.