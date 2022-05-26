Wow, what a beautiful day! This morning on my drive to San Leon, I saw the outside air temperature dip into the high 60s. It actually felt like an early springtime morning, rather than the usual high humidity, late-May morning feel. The fish reacted well to the cooler morning temperatures.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield with Rod Bending Charters sent in his first report for this column. Hatfield said, "a lot of sharks are running along the Galveston beachfront." He went on to say that his anglers are boating plenty of bull reds fishing the south and north Galveston jetties. The speckled trout bite has improved, with fish being caught in the Galveston Ship Channel on live shrimp. This weekend's weather is shaping up great.
